Howard County Police search for escaped inmate

Randy Morris was serving time for burglary when he escaped a transport van Wednesday morning.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding an escaped inmate in Howard County.

According to Howard County Police, 38-year-old Randy Morris was serving time for burglary when he escaped a transport van in the area of Dorsey Run Road around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police describe Morris as a white man around 5-foot-9. He weighs between 130 and 140 pounds and is bald with a beard. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts. Officers say he is no longer wearing handcuffs or shackles.

While Maryland State Police are leading the investigation, they are receiving assistance from Howard County Police and neighboring jurisdictions like the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Officers released a photo of Morris Wednesday hoping someone may recognize him.

Updated photo of escaped inmate Randy Morris from @MDSP: pic.twitter.com/0SKYIjWroa — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) August 16, 2023

Officers continue to search for Morris on foot and with drones.

