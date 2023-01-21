Howard County Police investigate deadly collision involving a pedestrian

A portion of Washington Boulevard was closed for approximately three hours following Saturday's incident.

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Elkridge, Maryland on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, authorities say a Lexus GX 460 was heading south on Washington Boulevard, just past Meadowridge Road, when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

Police say the pedestrian, an unidentified woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Lexus was uninjured and remained at the scene until emergency personnel arrived.

Detectives say the cause of the collision remains under investigation. No charges have been filed as of yet.

The victim in this incident will be identified when next of kin is notified.

Police claim a portion of Washington Boulevard was closed for approximately three hours following the collision.

This is all the information immediately available at this time.

Investigators have not identified the victim nor the driver of the Lexus so far.

The investigation into the collision remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information or who witnessed the crash is asked to call Howard County Police at 410-313-3200.