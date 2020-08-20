Howard County Police looking for man who allegedly hit woman with his car

Howard County Police said the assault happened around 11:50 a.m. near the McDonald's in the 10000 block of Washington Boulevard (Route 1).

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — WARNING: The video in this story by the Howard County Police Department is graphic in nature.

Police in Howard County, Maryland, are looking for an Audi Q3 or Q5 that has extensive damage after a man in the car allegedly hit a woman with it earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Howard County Police said the assault happened around 11:50 a.m. near the McDonald's in the 10000 block of Washington Boulevard (Route 1).

Police officers arrived and were told that the man the 2018-2020 Audi with paper plates, hit the woman and sustained damage to the driver's side front quarter panel, headlights assembly and grill.

The damage to the car was possibly done when the driver went to hit the woman, who was standing near a white van that was parked beside her. In the video, it looks like she was trying to speak to a person in the van. A bystander in the van also fled his vehicle once the woman was hit.

Officers have been actively searching the area, including checking local hospitals, but have been unable to locate the vehicle or parties involved.

Police are releasing the video in an attempt to identify and/or locate both the suspect and victim, who may be in need of medical assistance. Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact investigators at 410-313-3700.

