Howard County Police arrest man who allegedly hit woman with his car

The Howard County Department of Police said in a news release on Friday that 27-year-old Steven Dontrell Smith was arrested in Washington, D.C.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Police in Maryland have arrested a man who they say drove a car into a woman at a fast-food restaurant parking lot.

Police said Smith faces multiple charges, including attempted murder. According to police, Smith and the victim got into a fight inside the car on Wednesday before the woman got out of the car.

Police said surveillance video showed he car leaving before returning and hitting the woman and another car.

NEWS RELEASE: Police searching for man who assaulted woman, struck her with vehicle; suspect vehicle is newer-model Audi Q3 or Q5 with significant damage



