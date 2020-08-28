Officer-involved shooting on Howard County highway leaves one dead

Northbound traffic from I-95 was being diverted to Route 100.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — An investigation was underway Friday morning after an officer-involved shooting.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on Interstate 95 and Interstate 895 in Howard County, Maryland State Police report. The shooting happened during a traffic stop. One person is dead and a state trooper has minor injuries, police said.

Northbound traffic from I-95 was being diverted to route 100 Friday morning.

It's not known what led up to the shooting, and the victim has not yet been identified.

Additional details were not immediately made available.