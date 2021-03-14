Howard County fire sends one person to a hospital; blaze engulfs home

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A house fire Saturday evening in Howard County that sent one person to the hospital had had firefighters from multiple counties helping to put out a blaze that engulfed the home.
The fire happened around 9 p.m. in the 3600 block of Hipsley Mill Road in Woodbine, Maryland.
Montgomery County firefighters said they had to draw water from the Potomac River because there wasn't a fire hydrant in that part of the county.
The person taken to the hospital sent for evaluation. Officials have not released any further information on their condition.
