Howard County fire sends one person to a hospital; blaze engulfs home

The fire happened around 9 p.m. in the 3600 block of Hipsley Mill Road in Woodbine, Maryland.
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A house fire Saturday evening in Howard County that sent one person to the hospital had had firefighters from multiple counties helping to put out a blaze that engulfed the home.

The fire happened around 9 p.m. in the 3600 block of Hipsley Mill Road in Woodbine, Maryland.

Montgomery County firefighters said they had to draw water from the Potomac River because there wasn't a fire hydrant in that part of the county.

The person taken to the hospital sent for evaluation. Officials have not released any further information on their condition.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

