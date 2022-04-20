x
Maryland

You can be fined $250 for illegally passing school buses in Maryland

The Howard County Police Department sent a message to the public today reminding drivers to stop while students are walking off of school buses.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — The Howard County Police Department is reminding drivers to stop while children are walking off of school buses.

In Maryland, there is a fine of $250 for illegally passing a school bus.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, the Howard County Police Department said, "It's #DistractedDrivingAwarenessMonth and @hcpss students are back from spring break today, so a reminder to STOP for stopped school buses."

The police department released a video from their external school bus cameras showing the number of drivers that continue to drive when school buses are dropping off students.

The police department wrote in a Facebook post: "As you see in this video -- all from this school year on roads in Howard County -- there have been some close calls and, unfortunately, deliberate negligence."

The post later states that all buses in Howard County have external cameras and "not stopping means a $250 fine."

School Bus Violations April 2022

As we continue with #DistractedDrivingAwareness Month and with the return of Howard County Public School System students from spring break today, a reminder to STOP for school buses picking up and dropping off children. As you see in this video -- all from this school year on roads in Howard County -- there have been some close calls and, unfortunately, deliberate negligence. While HCPSS’s bus routes are planned to limit students’ need to cross the street, they may still have to do so. All buses are equipped with external cameras, so not stopping means a $250 fine. Please, don’t drive distracted and make the roads safe for our children. For more information on the external school bus camera program and a graphic on when you have to stop for a stopped school bus: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/police/external-school-bus-cameras

Posted by Howard County Police Department on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

However, the fine for illegally passing a school bus can be lower or be as high as $500 plus the additional court cost at a hearing, according to the Howard County website.

