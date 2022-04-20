You can be fined $250 for illegally passing school buses in Maryland

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — The Howard County Police Department is reminding drivers to stop while children are walking off of school buses.
In Maryland, there is a fine of $250 for illegally passing a school bus.
In a tweet posted on Tuesday, the Howard County Police Department said, "It's #DistractedDrivingAwarenessMonth and @hcpss students are back from spring break today, so a reminder to STOP for stopped school buses."
The police department released a video from their external school bus cameras showing the number of drivers that continue to drive when school buses are dropping off students.
The police department wrote in a Facebook post: "As you see in this video -- all from this school year on roads in Howard County -- there have been some close calls and, unfortunately, deliberate negligence."
The post later states that all buses in Howard County have external cameras and "not stopping means a $250 fine."
However, the fine for illegally passing a school bus can be lower or be as high as $500 plus the additional court cost at a hearing, according to the Howard County website.
RELATED: School employee in Woodbridge accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-olds previously worked at Fairfax Co. school
RELATED: Parents in Loudoun Co. learn about private school options amid distrust in school system, while others give feedback on future LCPS priorities
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.