You can be fined $250 for illegally passing school buses in Maryland

As we continue with #DistractedDrivingAwareness Month and with the return of Howard County Public School System students from spring break today, a reminder to STOP for school buses picking up and dropping off children. As you see in this video -- all from this school year on roads in Howard County -- there have been some close calls and, unfortunately, deliberate negligence. While HCPSS’s bus routes are planned to limit students’ need to cross the street, they may still have to do so. All buses are equipped with external cameras, so not stopping means a $250 fine. Please, don’t drive distracted and make the roads safe for our children. For more information on the external school bus camera program and a graphic on when you have to stop for a stopped school bus: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/police/external-school-bus-cameras