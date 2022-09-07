x
Maryland

'Project X' style mansion party in Maryland canceled after promotion video goes viral

The Montgomery County Police Department was made aware of the Labor Day party and shut it down
Credit: Redfin

LAYTONSVILLE, Md. — A house party in Laytonville scheduled on Sept. 4 was canceled after a promotion video surfacing across several social media platform ultimately went viral.

According to a social media account associated with Parties Got Talent, the promotors expected hundreds of people to attend the event. The promotors - Ace, Logan, and Trent - stated in a video that the party was intended to be the "DMV's biggest mansion party." The video was shared on multiple social media platform and went viral, with more than 100,000 views across two videos on Instagram. 

Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said in a tweet, that they were made aware of the party and canceled the event, urging attendees to contact the organizers for refunds. 

Parties Got Talent promoters said they sold nearly 2,000 tickets for the party at the mansion that was originally held the day before Labor Day. In a short clip posted by the promotors, they were on the phone with what was believed to be the homeowner of the mansion telling them the police were not allowing the party to happen on the property.

The party was ultimately relocated to Ocean City, Maryland. According to the promoters, they refunded all 2,000 people who purchased a mansion ticket and rebranding the Ocean City event as a "totally free party" with food and drinks. 

