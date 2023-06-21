Crews battle 2-alarm house fire in Prince George's County

LAUREL, Md. — Crews are battling a large house fire in Laurel, Maryland early Thursday. A second alarm was called to get more firefighters to the scene and make sure flames did not spread to nearby homes.
Prince George's County firefighter were called to the area of the 13900 block of Chadsworth Terrace in Laurel for the reported fire just before 6:30 a.m. When crews arrived they found the home engulfed in flames with fire showing from the roof of the home.
Firefighters said the people inside the home were able to get out safely and no injuries have been reported as a result of the blaze. Crews remain on scene working to get the fire under control.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There is no estimate for how much damage the fire caused. Those displaced in the blaze are expected to get help from the American Red Cross.
