House fire in Laurel leaves 1 man in critical condition

LAUREL, Md. — Prince George’s County Fire Department rescued a man from a two-story home on Thursday.
The flames could be seen coming from the roof of the Lexington Avenue family home. Units in the Laurel area were dispatched a little after 8:30 p.m.
One man sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital. Medical staff say the victim is in critical condition. There was one other person who was able to escape the flames by themself. It is unknown if they sustained any injuries while fleeing from the home. The identities of the victims have not been revealed.
Reports say the home had an excessive storage condition. As this is an ongoing investigation, the cause of the fire is still being determined.
Luckily first responders were able to put the blaze out.
