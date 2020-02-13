ACCOKEEK, Md. — A house fire broke out in rural Maryland early Thursday morning. requiring extra tankers, officials said.

Prince George's County Fire and Rescue crews were called at 6:06 a.m. to the 2100 block of Springvale Court in Accokeek, Md. When crews arrived, they found a significant fire and began efforts to put it out.

According to officials, the home was under renovation and not occupied at the time of the fire.

No initial injuries or deaths have been reported.

Because the fire broke out in a rural area of the county, fire officials said extra tankers were dispatched as a protocol for water supply.

There has been no official word on what caused the fire to break out.

