Maryland

Firefighter transported after battling blazing house fire in Bowie

Two residents are displaced following the huge fire, officials say.

BOWIE, Md. — A firefighter was transported to the hospital after battling a house fire in Bowie Tuesday morning, according to Prince George's County Fire Department (PGFD).

Fire crews were called the blazing home on the 13000 block of Youngwood Turn just after 3 a.m., officials said.

At the scene, they found the two-story single-family home with flames showing.

Luckily, residents in the home were able to evacuate and crews were able to knock out the flames moments later.

Officials said following the incident a firefighter was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The condition of the firefighter is unknown at this time.

Prince George's County Office of Emergency Management is assisting the two displaced residents.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

