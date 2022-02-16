Prince George's County fire forces 2 adults, 3 kids out of home

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Five people are now out of their home after a fire in Prince George's County just after midnight on Wednesday.

Prince George's County firefighters responded to a call of a house fire in the 1800 block of Ray Leonard Rd in Palmer Park around 12:17 a.m. Once on the scene, firefighters found a one-story duplex with fire showing from the roof.

The people inside the home were able to get out safely, according to firefighters. Two adults and three children have been displaced by the blaze.