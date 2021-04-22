Hotel clerk shot in Prince George's County, police say

Investigators say the man was shot when he went to a room to check on a noise complaint

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Holiday Inn Express clerk is recovering in the hospital after he was shot by a hotel guest.

Prince George's County Police are working with the Landover Hills Police Department to investigate the case. According to Prince George's County Police, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of Annapolis Road.

Responding officers found a hotel clerk suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition, police say.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man was shot after he went to a room for a noise complaint. Once there, someone in the room shot him.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say an arrest has been made. They have not released the identities of the victim or the suspect.

Additional details were not immediately available.