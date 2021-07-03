PGPD: Man dead after shooting in Oxon Hill

The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 4900 block of Glassmanor Drive in Oxon Hill, police say.

OXON HILL, Md. — A man was shot and killed in Oxon Hill Saturday night, Prince George's County Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 4900 block of Glassmanor Drive in Oxon Hill, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene of the homicide, they found a man outside suffering from trauma to the upper body. It is unclear what trauma the shooting caused but the man was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

As of 9:30 p.m. Saturday, PGPD officers were at the scene of the shooting investigating the incident. It appears that roads near the shooting scene are blocked off.

At this time, the details leading up to the shooting are unknown.

Suspect information has not been released.

