Police search for 3 home invasion suspects who posed as cops

One of the four people home during the alleged invasion was hit on the head and injured.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Montgomery County Police are investigating a home invasion in Germantown, Maryland where the suspects allegedly posed as officers and demanded cash during the break-in.

The home invasion occurred on Monday before 3 a.m. in the 21100 block of Archstone Way, according to the police report. Police were told that three armed suspects wearing dark clothing and ski masks broke into the house and begun shouting, "Montgomery County Police, get down on the ground." The alleged invaders demanded money and property from the four people inside the house at the time.

During the invasion, police say at least one of the male victims fought back and during the fight he was hit in the back of the head and injured. The same man chased the home invaders down the stairs as they were running away, and one of the suspects allegedly fired a shot towards the man, but no one was hit.

Nothing was ultimately taken from the house. No identifying information has been released on the suspects or victims.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or this crime is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477; callers can be anonymous. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

A similar situation occurred earlier in the month in Virginia. Police in Prince William County are still searching for four armed men accused of tying up and injuring two residents during a home invasion in Woodbridge Investigators said the men wearing ski-style masks and dark clothing forced their way in and identified themselves as law enforcement, demanding money.

“My husband said they were saying, ‘we’re cops, we’re cops, put your hands up!’” the wife of one of the victims said. “They handcuffed my husband. They were trying to get him to shut up and our dog to shut up, and I guess they came right away and hit him in the head.”

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous for her own safety, said as they were trying to tie up the resident downstairs, he fought back and was shot.

The suspects took a pair of shoes and fled the home, according to police.