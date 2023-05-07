Rockville home destroyed in fire after used fireworks ignite other fireworks, explode propane tanks

Three people and one dog home at the time of the fire all made it out safely. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A large single-family home in Rockville was majorly damaged Tuesday night in a fire, after a bag of used fireworks managed to ignite another set of fireworks and explode several propane tanks.

Around 10:45 p.m. the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue team responded to the 100 block of Rosecroft Road near Georgia Avenue for a reported explosion. They found a 5,000-square-foot house engulfed in flames when they arrived. It took approximately 75 firefighters 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries that they are expected to survive, and all family members got out of the home safely. Three people and the family dog were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but initial reports indicate a plastic bag of discarded fireworks (purchased outside the county, according to rescue officials) managed to catch a group of plastic/cardboard fireworks on fire, which spread to nearby bushes and the siding of the home. Fire investigators also found several camping-style propane tanks that exploded near where the fire started. There were several reports of explosions before first responders arrived, as well as while they were fighting the fire, and the house residents said an explosion sound was what first alerted them to the fire.

Approximately $1.25M was done in damages to the house.

$1M damage in firework accident 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4



Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire/Rescue said at least four-other fireworks-related fires occurred around the county Tuesday night. Prince George's County also dealt with several fireworks-related calls, as did Fairfax and Stafford counties in Virginia.

According to Black Cat fireworks, if you are disposing of old fireworks the safest choice is to let the fireworks sit in a bucket of water for a day. Once these fireworks are wet, you can dispose of them in a regular trash can. This will keep them from igniting later while in the trash.

MCFRS firefighters will return to the Rockville neighborhood Wednesday evening to check smoke alarms and discuss general fire safety.