ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan sought to amplify his campaign to stiffen sentences for gun crimes Monday taking to Facebook to demand "tougher sentences, now."

Hogan proposes mandatory minimum sentences of at least five years for a first time offender who commits a violent crime with a gun and 10 years for repeat offenders.

The moderate Republican says more background checks are not needed in Maryland because the state is already far ahead of the federal government and much of the nation on the background check debate.

"We have the toughest gun laws in American and we passed the Red Flag legislation," Hogan said. "It doesn't stop the 300-some murders in Baltimore City and that's why we're pushing for tougher sentencing on repeat violent offenders who commit crimes with guns."

"The other laws are on the books and it hasn't stopped," Hogan added.

Hogan posted a video demanding tougher sentences as a solution to gun violence last week.

