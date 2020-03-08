Governor Hogan issues emergency order to allow Maryland private schools to reopen

The governor said this is to ensure schools and school systems will have the primary authority to determine when to safely reopen schools for in-person instruction.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan issued an amended emergency order on Monday that will effectively ban counties from “blanket school closures” and allow private and parochial schools to have the power to keep schools open or move them online.

Under an order issued on April 5, local health departments continue to have the authority to close any individual facility deemed to be unsafe.

Montgomery County health officials said Friday that all nonpublic schools must remain closed for in-person instruction through Oct. 1, 2020.

Officials said that "nonpublic schools" are defined as any school in Montgomery County not affiliated with MCPS, including private schools, religious schools, and independent schools.

Montgomery County Public Schools announced recently that they would offer virtual learning through Jan. 29, 2021, citing health and public safety reasons.

Some Montgomery County private school parents said they are seeking legal action after the county announced that decision to prohibit nonpublic schools from reopening in the fall.

“We were very blindsided as the parent body. I have not spoken with our principal yet, but as a parent body we were extremely blindsided,” Joyce Kraus Dyer, a Mary of Nazareth Catholic School parent and HSA President said. “Our staff has been working tirelessly over the summer to come up with a cohesive plan to be able to introduce our children back into school, which they've obviously been missing since March 13. It was a 19-page plan.”

Parents have since launched a petition and started a Facebook group that has had 3,000 people join since Friday.

However, not all parents are in support of keeping in-person learning closed. Sherri DePollar said she supports not having kids in the classroom and would consider moving her son back to public school if he had to return.

Montgomery County’s Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said the decision to direct schools to remain closed for in-person learning was based on science and data.

He also said that there has been an increase in younger age groups testing positive for COVID-19.

“At this point the data does not suggest that in-person instruction is safe for students or teachers,” Dr. Gayles said. “We have seen increases in transmission rates for COVID-19 in the State of Maryland, the District of Columbia and the Commonwealth of Virginia, particularly in younger age groups, and this step is necessary to protect the health and safety of Montgomery County residents.”

As of July 31, Maryland has more than 88,000 cases of COVID-19 and 8,377 people under the age of 20 have tested positive for the virus. In Montgomery County specifically, there are 17,568 cases of COVID-19, and 750 people have died of the virus.

Over the weekend Gov. Larry Hogan condemned Montgomery County's decision to mandate private schools to go virtual-only during the fall semester and expressed such displeasure on his social media.