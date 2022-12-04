Prince George's County invests $400 million in projects along Blue Line Corridor

"I recommend to the Commanders that they come here, but whether they come here or not, we’re going to develop our community," Alsobrooks said.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan joined Prince George's County officials on Wednesday to announce that lawmakers secured $2.5 billion in aid for development around the county.

“Our county has taken huge steps forward that we can all be Prince George’s proud of,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said.

Hogan called the investment — which is the largest sum the state has ever secured for Prince George's County in a single legislative session — a "game-changer."

The money will go to a number of development projects, the biggest of all of the projects is developing the areas around the Blue Line Corridor, which would cost $400 million. The aim of the development is to make the area a "major hub for businesses, education, and the arts," a news release from the governor's office says.

I stood with Governor Hogan and members of our State Delegation to announce that we have brought home an historic $2.5 billion in State aid to Prince George’s County, the most ever during a single legislative session in Annapolis. pic.twitter.com/ZeXnuv47YF — County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (@CEXAlsobrooks) April 13, 2022

Both Hogan and Alsobrooks were clear that the development around the Blue Line would go forward whether or not the Washington Commanders decide to stay in Prince George's County.

The focus of the investment is in the people, not the Commanders, Alsobrooks said.

"For far too long, the communities along the Blue Line Corridor have been forgotten," she said.

The Commanders' lease at FedExField in Landover — where Washington's NFL team has played since 1997 — expires in five years.

“We’re not building a stadium for that team,” Hogan told reporters, reiterating his previous stance that the state will not use money to help build a new stadium.

Alsobrooks spoke about how the $400 million will likely be used, saying projects could include a new amphitheater, library, cultural center, sports field house, a civic plaza and a market hall.

“I recommend to the Commanders that they come here, but whether they come here or not, we’re going to develop our community,” Alsobrooks said.

Today I joined @CEXAlsobrooks in Prince George’s County to mark the advancement of a transformational project to create more jobs and economic development along the Blue Line Corridor. pic.twitter.com/wexFOXEjb3 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 13, 2022

There is also $200 million in aid the county has for the possibility of the FBI relocating its headquarters to Prince George's County and developing the area around where the headquarters would be located. A statement from the county executive says $100 million for this investment is preauthorized for the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget and $100 million is preauthorized in the FY 2025 budget.

Hogan spoke confidently about the FBI coming to Prince George's County saying, it's “not 'if' but 'when' FBI headquarters comes here.” Hogan said the headquarters would bring about 7,500 new jobs to the area.

This announcement comes one week after the governor joined Alsobrooks to break ground on a $40 million new cancer center that will be located in Largo, and is likely to open in spring 2024.

When we started this legislative session, we promised Prince Georgians that we would deliver on a set of priorities that would help us secure a brighter future for all residents. — County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (@CEXAlsobrooks) April 13, 2022

The funding will also be used to build more affordable housing in the area and improve infrastructure.

Officials all spoke supportively about the team effort it took to secure the funding for Prince George's County residents.

“Governor, we’re creating [more opportunities for] the state’s most vulnerable with the budget we just created," State Sen. Melony Griffith of District 25 said. "If we look excited it’s because we are."

We want to thank Governor Hogan and our State Delegation for helping us deliver on many of these critical priorities for Prince Georgians, which will support transformational economic growth and long-awaited entertainment and amenities for our residents. — County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (@CEXAlsobrooks) April 13, 2022

Hogan, who was born in Prince George's County, said, “A strong Maryland depends on a strong Prince George’s County.”

Hogan noted that he was a son of a former Prince George's County Executive, the late Lawrence J. Hogan Sr., who was in office from 1978 to 1982.

Despite his familial ties to the office, the governor had high praise for Alsobrooks' leadership.

“I can’t remember a better county executive than Angela Alsobrooks,” he said.

The praise was reciprocated from Prince George's County officials to Hogan.

Councilmember Calvin Hawkins praised the governor for helping secure the record funding for Prince George's County.