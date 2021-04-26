Trooper's car involved in hit-and-run crash with tractor trailer, Maryland State Police investigating

Police are searching for the truck involved in the crash.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland State Police trooper's vehicle was hit by a tractor trailer early Monday morning, and police are still searching for the driver of the truck.

Maryland State Police said in a press release that the crash happened around 1 a.m. in Anne Arundel County. The trooper was clearing a traffic stop on the shoulder of westbound Route 50 just before Ritchie Highway in Annapolis, when a white Volvo tractor trailer hit his marked vehicle, police said. The trooper was on the passenger side of the car, and was not hurt.

Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in finding the tractor trailer involved. They say the truck will have damage to the passenger side of the cab, including a missing step rail.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack at 410-267-5800.