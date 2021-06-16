Hikers find woman's body dismembered at Catoctin Mountain Park

Authorities say it is unclear how long the woman's body was at the park.

THURMONT, Md. — Hikers found a woman's dismembered body along a trail at Catoctin Mountain National Park and the FBI needs the public's help to identify the victim, according to the FBI Baltimore Field Office.

A portion of the woman's body was discovered by hikers on Saturday in the area of the park, FBI officials said.

Now, the FBI and local authorities need the public's help to identify the unknown woman.

Officials said she has long, dark hair with braids. She was wearing a black tracksuit, wrist guard, and red-colored Nike shoes. She was also found with a Puma handbag and a set of keys, that had an El Salvador keychain.

Below are photos of the woman’s keys, purse, shoe, pants and jacket:

Photos: Unknown woman found dead in park 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

At this time, the woman's cause of death is unknown and it remains unclear how long her body was at the park, authorities said.