Hiker, dog rescued from cliff above the Shenandoah River

MARYLAND, USA — A hiker and his dog were rescued from a cliff above the Shenandoah River late Sunday night, according to the Maryland State Police.

The 27-year-old hiker and his dog Angel were reportedly exploring the area along Loudon Heights Trail, across the river and south of Historic Harpers Ferry Lower Town, when they got lost and couldn't find the way back to the main trail.

The hiker was able to call for help using a cellphone and used a headlamp to see the nearby cliffs. Due to the difficult terrain, Rescuers from Jefferson County, West Virginia were unable to reach the hiker and Angel.

Around 10 p.m. the Maryland State Police Aviation Command’s Trooper 3 helicopter was able to find the hiker and Angel in the wooded area of Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.

Maryland State Police say the helicopter hovered over nearly 150 feet above as a trooper was lowered into a very small opening in the heavily wooded area.

The hiker and his dog were then placed into a rescue basket and hoisted onto the aircraft.

The hiker and Angel were both uninjured.