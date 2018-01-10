OXON HILL, Md. -- A highway contractor is injured after being hit by a vehicle on a ramp from southbound I-295 at exit 1A early Monday morning, Maryland State Police said.

Police are searching for information in the hit and run that happened just after 2 a.m. on the ramp from southbound I-295 to northbound I-95/I-495.

After authorities got a call from a witness, troopers responded to the scene and found 53-year-old Johnathan Wright in lane one with injuries. The vehicle that hit Wright fled the scene. Wright was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

The investigation shows that Wright was working with a crew on the ramp as a subcontractor for the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. It is not clear at this time why Wright got out of the work vehicle.

Police believe the contractor walked behind the lane closure in travel lane one of the ramp when he was hit by a black passenger vehicle. The vehicle was last seen going on the ramp from southbound I-295 to northbound I-95/495.

The investigation remains ongoing.

State police investigators are hoping anyone with information will come forward. Callers may remain anonymous. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at (301) 568-8101.

Pedestrian struck on 295S, traffic is being diverted onto exit 1B, 1A to the outer loop is currently closed. Watch @WUSA9 this morning for updates #GetUpDC #WUSA9 #dctraffic #accident pic.twitter.com/aQfEzVxlDg — Nick Petrillo (@ThAt_PhOtOg_GuY) October 1, 2018

© 2018 WUSA