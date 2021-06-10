2 recent Walter Johnson High School graduates killed in car crash, 2 seriously injured

All four students had just recently graduated from high school.

BETHESDA, Md. — Four recent graduates of Walter Johnson High School were involved in a deadly car crash in West Virginia. Two of the students died, and two others were seriously injured.

In a letter to the community, school principal Jennifer Baker said they would not be sharing the names of the students involved "out of respect for the students and their families."

"Our hearts are broken, and our thoughts go out to the parents, siblings, friends and other family members who have suffered this great loss," Baker said in her letter. "Please know that our WJ community is strong and we are here for everyone in this difficult time ... We will get through this together."

Baker also sent several resources for parents and teachers to use when discussing grief and loss with the classmates of the students injured or killed.

The Montgomery County school hosted its in-person graduation ceremony for seniors and their families on June 4. All four of the students involved were members of the class of 2021.