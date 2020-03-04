MOUNT AIRY, Md. — If not for the coronavirus pandemic, 18-year-old Noah Homayouni probably would have been at South Carroll High School, getting ready to lead his lacrosse team to victory as an attacker.

Instead, he was outside his home in Mount Airy, Maryland on Thursday, practicing in his yard, when police say Joseph Zujkowski fatally shot his estranged wife in the house next door and then murdered Homayouni for reasons that are still a mystery. The Carroll County Sheriff said Zujkowski fled the scene, driving home to Gaithersburg and killing himself.

Police call it a double murder-suicide. It's left three families reeling, and three young children without parents.

At South Carroll High School on Friday, a dozen of the teen's classmates ignored social distancing recommendations to hug and mourne and try to console themselves. They built a makeshift memorial with pictures and balloons.

Houmayouni's coach said he never would have thought this year could get harder.

"No day is guaranteed...." Grady Breen said, his voice breaking with grief. "Just remember to never hold back when you appreciate somebody. If there is one thing I'm thankful for, it's how much I hugged that kid, it's how much I told him, because I do, I love all my kids. Just don't hold it back. Because you never know what's going to happen."



Court records show Heather Zujkowski was divorcing her husband.

Her grandfather said the combat vet was struggling with PTSD. Heather had been granted a restraining order against her husband after he allegedly tried to strangle her back in December. But the restraining order expired in January, according to police.



Investigators said they're still looking for a motive in the murder of the high school senior, who was planning to go to Howard Community College and play lacrosse in the fall.

But his cousin, Yasmin Eastwood, said that what Joseph did was pretty clear.

"He went in there, he shot his own wife, and then he went out and was shooting at random, all over in the air, and Noah just happened to get shot with those bullets at random," she said. "He was out there practicing lacrosse when that bullet went astray and hit him."



The sheriff said Heather and Joseph have three small children together. Heather's grandfather, William Walls, said the middle child has cerebral palsy. None of the children were physically hurt, but their relatives are now trying to figure out how to care for them.

"The children now, we're just praying for the children," Walls said. "No father and no mother. And what can we do with the children?"

Coach Breen said he was hoping to hire Noah Homayouni to coach lacrosse at South Carroll when he graduated from college. The coach said he was a joy and a blessing, the kind of guy who loved to play and made everyone around him happy.

The families are also now struggling to plan funerals in the midst of a pandemic.



