High school athletic director, 2 coaches out after MCPS football fight

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Montgomery County high school athletic specialist and two football coaches are out following a large fight between two schools during a game in September.

According to a release from Montgomery County Public Schools, the sports positions have been vacated since the fight on Sept. 16.

The fight reportedly broke out on the field among players between Gaithersburg and Northwestern high schools, resulting in the game being called. The school board showed one minute and 15 seconds left on the clock in the third quarter when the game concluded.

As spectators were leaving off the field, another altercation erupted among police and spectators, which led to four juveniles and a 19-year-old facing charges. Three people, including a police officer and a school staff, were assaulted with injuries that were considered non-life threatening. Police dispersed the crowd and one person who was found with a knife was taken into custody.

Both teams also forfeited their follow-up games that were scheduled on Sept. 23.

As for the rest of the 2022-2023 season, the people temporarily acting in those positions will continue doing so until the end of the season. Administrators plan to hire replacements later this year.

"A school and, by extension, its athletics have an identity that is deeply and emotionally personal for their respective communities," said school officials. "These decisions will understandably be viewed differently but we must come together at this time to heal and prevent further division."

