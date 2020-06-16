Welcome back customers: Here's what hair, nail salons are doing to keep you safe

Salons are doing everything from using disposable products to taking your temperature before appointments.

BETHESDA, Md. — EvaLash Beauty owner Quyen Nguyen has not seen her clients in more three months. She hopes to finally be able to open the doors to her nail and lash salon as Montgomery County heads into Phase 2 on Friday. Ngyuen and her staff have been preparing for this day for weeks.

"For pedicures, we have everything pre-packaged, so it's very sanitary. We also have disposable pedicure and manicure towels. And instead of soaking in the manicure bowls, we also have disposable shea butter gloves and disposable files," she said.

Those are just some of the changes. Customers will also get their temperature taken before their appointment and plastic shields separate the nail technician from the customer. For lash extension services, they're taking it a step further and wearing face shields. According to Nguyen, these are all welcome changes to keep her business alive.

"We have to pump it up and take it to the next level with sanitation and sterilization that way clients come back. If we don't do that, clients won't feel comfortable to come back and we all might have to close down," she said.

In Prince George's County at Hair and Space, Regina Holbert and her stylists have had their clients back for two weeks.

"On June 1st, most of them kept their appointment and came in. We couldn't hug them, but we were happy to see them," said Holbert.

The blow dry bar is working by appointment only. Masks are also required for both stylists and customers.

"Styling chairs, seats, dryers, everything is cleaned down between each client. We're trying to do our best to make sure we feel safe and they feel safe in the salon," said Holbert.

Hair and Space was only open five months before the pandemic hit. According to Holbert, they were getting ready to head into the season of prom and graduation before coronavirus. Instead, they were forced to shutdown. With the doors back open again, they hope to pick up where they left off.