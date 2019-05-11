MARYLAND, USA — It's that time of year again where Maryland residents make their way to the polls to cast their ballots on who they believe should lead their respective towns or regions in local races.

Unlike Maryland elections last year, which determined seats in the House of Delegates and Senate, Maryland voters will spend November 5 voting on local seats.

Towns such as Greenbelt, Gaithersburg, College Park, Laurel, Bowie, and Rockville are a few of many places in Maryland that will hold local elections. Each voting ballot may vary, some areas are voting for the seat of new Mayor others are voting on city council members or referendums.

This year the city of Rockville is trying something new and will offer a mail-in voting system where residents can mail their results instead of going to a polling place.

When to Vote

All Maryland polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone who is in line by 8 p.m. will be able to vote.

Where to Vote

If you are a registered Maryland voter, and a resident of the city or town you want to vote in, you can find your polling place here.

How to Find Results

We will have all the results and more on our website soon after polls close on Tuesday. You can see the results here.

What you Need to Vote