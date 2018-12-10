WASHINGTON -- Heavy rain and strong winds have caused damage throughout the D.C. metro area.
Rain started to come down hard around 6 p.m. Thursday and carried on through the night, causing trees to come down and roads closures. Winds are still strong Friday morning.
The following areas were impacted by the weather.
Tree down on house in the 11000 blk of Latigo Ln in Oakton
Tree down at 1255 New Hampshire Ave NW
Old Keene Mill Rd. blocked at Burke Woods Dr. in Springfield by fallen tree.
Tree blocking half of Steeplechase Dr. at Lawyers Rd. in Reston
Tree and wires down on Woodburn Rd. at Spicewood Dr.
Some schools in the areas will have a delayed start due to the weather and road closures. St. Mary's County Public Schools, Charles County Schools, Stafford and Spotsylvania Public Schools will be starting with a delay Friday morning.