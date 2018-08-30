CHEVERLY, MD -- Emergency room doctors are urging Marylanders to check on elderly loved ones frequently during heat waves in the wake of disturbing news from Maryland's department of Health.

At least 25 people have died from heat related illness so far in 2018, the Health Department reported.

That is five-times more fatalities than the summer of 2017 and the worst in five years.

Most of the deaths occurred in Baltimore where there is a high incidence of older residents and homeless living without air conditioning or easy access to services.

"It's very important to check on older people who might be more vulnerable during the heat," said Dr. Douglas Mayo who said heat related complications are common where he attends the emergency room at the UM Prince George's Hospital Center.

The spike in deaths in Maryland mirrors the effects of deadly weather plaguing the entire planet this summer.

There has been a epidemic of heat deaths in Japan and Canada, where people are enduring temperatures never recorded before.

One city in Japan hit 106 degrees in July.

