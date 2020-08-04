CLARKSBURG, Md. — Several people are injured, including children, after a head-on crash in Clarksburg on Wednesday.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews were called at 12:15 p.m. to Frederick Road between Little Bennett Drive and Prescott Road for a head-on crash with multiple people trapped.

Once all of the victims were freed from the wreck, they were taken to a hospital for treatment.

One adult sustained life-threatening injuries. That person's condition or identitiy was not immediately available.

The other victims sustained serious, but non life-threatening injuries, officials said. Their identities and conditions were not immediately available.

Frederick Road is currently still closed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

