Passengers on a Southwest flight that landed at BWI on Monday night had to deplane when a Hazmat team came to investigate an unknown substance in one of the lavatories.

It ended up being paper fibers from a tissue box.

Flight 239 landed in BWI from San Antonio without incident on Monday night when local authorities were called to investigate the substance found in the bathroom. Meanwhile, passengers left the plane.

The hazmat team investigated and found that the unknown substance was from a tissue box.

The plane was cleared to return to service.

© 2018 WUSA