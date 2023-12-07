No radioactive material found in hazmat response to Maryland neighborhood

The fire department said none of the items appeared to be dangerous.

OLNEY, Md. — There is no danger to a Maryland neighborhood after it was inundated with fire trucks on Wednesday as crews responded to a hazmat situation, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue told WUSA9.

The situation was in the area of Longview Lane and Macduff Avenue in Olney. There was no evacuation of the neighborhood, but there was a brief shelter-in-place and limited road access due to the large response by the fire department.

According to fire officials, new home owners went to clean their place for the first time when they came across some of the previous owner's belongings.

When they took some of these belongings to the county transfer station, it set off sensors there not allowing them to be disposed of at that site.

The new owners then went home and contacted authorities.

Some of the belongings found included old military ammunition containers that were empty. Additionally, there were a lot of bottles, cans and boxes of things they couldn’t identify.

The fire department said none of the items appeared to be dangerous. The issue is ecological as some of the items couldn't be identified and may contain chemicals that require special disposal needs.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Residents can expect to keep seeing fire department vehicles as they work to clean up the area.

The fire department said no radioactive materials were found, which was information that had been circulating among neighbors.

No one has lived in the house for over a year.