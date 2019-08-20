ROCKVILLE, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department on Tuesday released images of a vehicle involved in a serious hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian in Rockville last month.

Officers were called at 6:26 a.m. on July 3 to a pedestrian-involved collision on Twinbrook Parkway at Dowgate Court.

The pedestrian was crossing northbound Twinbrook Parkway at Dowgate Court when he was struck by a vehicle, police said. The vehicle, described by a witness as a silver sedan, left the scene, police said.

The pedestrian, identified as Jose Reyes Delcid, 60, of Rockville, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. His current condition was not made available.

Investigators got video of the striking vehicle that was captured by a passing bus. The car is believed to be a 2006 or 2007, four-door Honda Accord, police said.

There should be damage to the front right and the undercarriage of the vehicle, police said.

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 240-773-6070.

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the vehicle pictured above that was involved in a hit-and-run collision in Rockville on July 3.

Montgomery County Police Department

