Glen Bailey, 34, said he broke his femur in the incident and was only trying to get out of an officer's way.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Hagerstown Police have identified the officer who hit a man on a motor scooter on a sidewalk Monday.

According to the department, the officer was 32-year-old Timothy Cramer. He has served on the force for one year and nine months. He has been placed on administrative suspension.

Police say Cramer hit 34-year-old Glen Bailey Monday around 6 p.m., near the intersection of Jonathan and Bethel Streets in Hagerstown.

Bailey was driving his motor scooter down Bethel when another officer stopped in front of him in the intersection. Hagerstown City surveillance video shows Bailey then take a right onto a sidewalk on Jonathan just before he is hit by Cramer’s cruiser.

On the Hagerstown Police Department Facebook page, many people have criticized Bailey for being on the sidewalk in the first place.

However, he said he decided to ride on the path because he did not know what the other officer was doing in the intersection.

“I was trying to get out of their way,” he said. “I didn't know what was going on. No lights was on or nothing. So, I moved out the way.”

Update | Glen Bailey says he broke his femur in the collision below & it will take 8 mos to heal. The Hagerstown Police Department also says he will eventually be charged w/ traffic violations. He said the department has yet to inform him of that directly. (@wusa9) https://t.co/vafGpYykg8 pic.twitter.com/9S1QbmmQwq — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) March 17, 2022

Bailey has since been discharged from the hospital. He says he has a broken femur and it will take eight months to heal.

He said he expects to have more surgeries after that.

“I have plates and screws in to keep it in place,” he said.

Hagerstown Police said Tuesday that they planned to investigate Cramer’s actions. Bailey will also be charged.

“Mr. Bailey will be charged with traffic violations after the completion of the investigation,” a Hagerstown Police Department statement reads.

Bailey said the police department has yet to directly inform him of any plans to charge him with a crime.