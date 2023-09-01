Maryland grandma wins $100K prize for Ravens X5 scratch-off lottery ticket

She found the first of the seven available $100,000 top prizes in the new game.

MARYLAND, USA — A 70-year-old grandmother's interest in the lottery and the Baltimore Ravens paid off -- literally -- after she won big.

The Maryland Lottery player from Hagerstown won $100,000 on the new Ravens X5 scratch-off.

“I was joking with my husband and said, ‘What would we do if we won $100,000?'" she recalled on Monday after claiming the game’s top prize at Maryland Lottery headquarters.

Her husband, at her side, offered his thoughts: “Live more comfortably.”

The couple raised five children together and have 12 grandchildren. They have plans to give each of them something special with the winnings. After that, they will ensure their retirement remains happy and healthy.

The Maryland grandma has been playing the lottery for many years and also is a fan of the Baltimore Ravens. So when the new ticket became available she was intrigued and made her way to the store.

She was shopping at Weis Markets at 31 Eastern Boulevard in Hagerstown shortly after the game’s release when, as the winner put it, “Something told me to go play the machine.” She purchased four of the new $5 Ravens X5 tickets and took them home. Upon scratching the first one, she immediately realized that she had matched numbers for a $100,000 top-prize win.

This is her biggest lottery prize from all the games she has played over the years. She also found the first of the seven available $100,000 top prizes in the game.