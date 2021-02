A call came into Hagerstown dispatch about the fire around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — Three people were killed during a Hagerstown fire in the 300 block of Linganore Avenue, according to Maryland State Fire Marshal.

A call came into Hagerstown dispatch about the fire around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

No other details -- including those about the victims -- have been provided at this time by the state fire marshal's office or Hagerstown officials.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.