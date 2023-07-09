Hagerstown businesses evacuated after explosives found

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Several businesses in Hagerstown were evacuated on Thursday after explosives were found in the area.
Bomb technicians are investigating explosives that were unearthed during a construction project in the 1700 block of Wesley Drive in Hagerstown.
Officials say out of an abundance of caution, Sam's Club and two nearby hotels were evacuated.
Investigators say there is no active threat to the public at this time.
The Hagerstown Fire Department and the Office of the State Fire Marshal in Maryland are working together to determine the best and safest course of action. Officials say this could mean controlled detonation of the explosives.
This plan would limit property damage, and keep construction personnel and bomb technicians safe, according to the fire department.
No other information has been released.
