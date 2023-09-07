Police search for suspect after construction sign is hacked, displays racist messaging

Montgomery County Police received multiple calls Saturday morning about a construction sign displaying a racist message.

BROOKEVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County Police are searching for the person responsible for a hateful message that was displayed on a construction sign Saturday.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, the sign on the corner of Brookeville Road and Georgia Avenue was hacked early in the morning. The sign is intended for construction safety messages for the area, but was instead displaying racist messaging.

Officers were able to erase the message and removed the sign from the area.

The incident is being investigated as a hate/bias incident.