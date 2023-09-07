Police search for suspect after construction sign is hacked, displays racist messaging

BROOKEVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County Police are searching for the person responsible for a hateful message that was displayed on a construction sign Saturday.
According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, the sign on the corner of Brookeville Road and Georgia Avenue was hacked early in the morning. The sign is intended for construction safety messages for the area, but was instead displaying racist messaging.
Officers were able to erase the message and removed the sign from the area.
The incident is being investigated as a hate/bias incident.
MCPD is encouraging anyone with information regarding this incident or any suspicious activity in the area to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.
