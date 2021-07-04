Police: officer, suspect injured after gun fires at traffic stop turned struggle in Chillum

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George’s County police said that a traffic stop eventually ended in a gun discharging at the 6000 Block of Riggs Road in Chillum, Maryland just after midnight on Sunday. The officer and the suspect were injured in the aftermath.
Police said that no officer discharged their weapon.
After the vehicle stopped, police detail that a male passenger attempted to leave the car while reaching in his waistband. Officers then asked him to stay in the vehicle - they claimed in a series of tweets - and that he did not comply.
An altercation then took place and during the struggle, the male suspect’s gun discharged, striking him in the lower body, police said. They went on to confirm the officer's injury.
Both the suspect and officer were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries and have been released. Police said that the suspect has been taken into custody and that the suspect’s gun was recovered on the scene.
