9-year-old girl missing in Greenbelt has been found

GREENBELT, Md. — A nine-year-old girl named Chloe Perry is missing, according to the Greenbelt Police Department.
Perry was last seen at 9123 Springhill Lane in Greenbelt, Maryland.
Greenbelt Police say she is Black, 4'5'', 65 pounds, has brown eyes and black shoulder-length black hair with a cornrow braid in the middle, with black and white beads. She has a chipped front tooth. Perry was last seen wearing a heavy black coat with fur on the hood, blue jeans and pink shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenbelt Police Department at 301-474-7200.