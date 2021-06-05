x
Carjacking attempts near Greenbelt gas station being investigated by police

GREENBELT, Md. — Police are investigating a carjacking that happened near a gas station in Greenbelt, Maryland, according to Greenbelt Police in Twitter statements. 

The carjacking attempts happened near Carroll Gas Station at 20 Southway Road, said police.

The suspect who attempted the carjacking tried multiple times around 9 p.m. on Saturday to get into the car that they wanted to take, said Greenbelt Police. 

The suspect is described as a Black man, tall, with hair in short dreadlocks, wearing a blue button-down shirt and armed with a handgun, according to Greenbelt Police.

The area was searched using a K-9 with negative results, added the police department.

No one was hurt during these carjacking attempts. And, no further information has been provided by Greenbelt Police about the attempted carjackings.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom. 

