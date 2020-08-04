GREENBELT, Md. — Th Crowne Plaze Hotel in Prince George's County has been evacuated after reports of a shooting as police continue to look for the shooter, authorities said.

Greenbelt Police Department officers were called around 11:15 a.m. to the Crowne Plaza Hotel in the 6400 block of Ivy Lane in Greenbelt after a shooting.

Police arrived on the scene and found that a shot was fired but no one was struck, no injuries reported.

Authorities said they believe the shooter may still be in the hotel and have evacuated the building to conduct a search of the hotel and the surrounding area.

The 6300 and 6400 blocks of Ivy Lane are blocked to traffic while police continue to investigate.

No further updates were immediately available.

