Grandmother charged with abducting 8-year-old granddaughter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have charged a Tennessee woman with abducting her 8-year-old granddaughter from Montgomery County, Maryland last month.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, 41-year-old Karla Vanessa Martinez of Springfield, TN has been charged with abduction.

Martinez is accused of taking her granddaughter back to Springfield on Saturday, March 25. Springfield is just over 700 miles and roughly 11 hours away from Montgomery County by car.

Two days later, detectives filed for a warrant for Martinez on kidnapping charges. She was arrested on Thursday, March 30 while she and her granddaughter were in a parking lot in Springfield.

The girl was found safe and returned to her family in Montgomery County.

Martinez has been taken to a correctional facility in Springfield, where she awaits extradition to Maryland.

Detectives have not released any information regarding why Martinez may have kidnapped her granddaughter.