Grand jury indicts Prince George's police corporal in assault case

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A grand jury has returned an indictment against suspended Prince George's County Cpl. Anthony Brooke on a misdemeanor charge of misconduct in office.

Authorities say the charge stems from a February 2021 traffic stop on a suspect car in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Brooke was indicted after authorities claim he assaulted the driver during the arrest.

After reviewing body camera footage of the incident, PGPD Internal Affairs referred the video to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County.

Authorities say Brooke will remain suspended pending the outcome of the indictment.

The Internal Affairs Division’s investigation into Brooke’s actions remains ongoing.

Brooke was assigned to Westphalia Division VIII at the time of his suspension.

He joined the agency in 2015.