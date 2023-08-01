Gov. Wes Moore discusses the future of Maryland with WUSA9 | Town Hall
"You show me a community that does not have hope and you’re also showing a community that is living in violence,” said Moore.
COMMANDERS
The future of the Washington Commanders
MARIJUANA
Why was it so important that equity play a part in what happens with the cannabis industry?
NEW FBI HQ
What would it mean to the state to get the FBI HQ built in Maryland?
VIOLENCE
How should rising crime be addressed in the state?
ECONOMY, TRANSPORTATION, HOUSING
How can Maryland address the many challenges its residents face?
EDUCATION
Maryland has made Top 10 lists for best public school systems in the country.
Artificial Intelligence
How can AI benefit Maryland?
MENSTRUAL PRODUCTS
How are you working to make period products more accessible?
DIVERSITY & INCLUSION
Looking forward.
ENIVRONMENT
Maryland should take the lead.
Gov. Wes Moore has a guardian angel in his office.
Every day, Moore gazes over his desk to see a photo of his late grandmother, Winell Thomas, filling out her mail-in ballot for her grandson. She died just five days before the election in which Moore not only became the first Black governor of Maryland, but also the youngest.
As a self-described "grandma's boy," Moore says when faced with tough choices in his new position, he looks at her picture and asks himself the following:
"Are we leading with compassion, are with leading with heart and love, and are we leading in a way she would be proud of?"
For Moore, creating social equity is the most important mission he has ahead of him. He joined WUSA9 in studio for his first televised Town Hall to share more about that mission.
Stakeholders in the community arrived to ask the governor their burning questions regarding the future of Maryland and its residents. For many, it was the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that residents have been able to gather in a big way and the energy was palpable. Studio A was abuzz as residents mingled with one another ahead of the Town Hall.
Questions were selected by a panel of journalists at random. Gov. Moore was not privy to the questions beforehand.
COMMANDERS: The future of the Washington Commanders
When asked about the future of the Washington Commanders, Gov. Moore was quick to exclaim, "You mean the Prince George's County Commanders!"
After talking about how excited he is for new team ownership, he explained why he believes the new stadium should be built in Prince George's.
"I think people are seeing that a new life has almost been breathed into this franchise, which is long and storied – which we know its future should be in Prince George's County," Moore said.
He discussed how the county, which is majority African American, has done remarkably well considering the fact that often times it has been completely neglected when it comes to federal assets.
Moore said he believes Prince George's should reap the economic benefit a new stadium would bring, adding that he supports public-private partnerships, but only if they also benefit the public.
In his last session, Moore claims his office allocated $400 million to go toward the work happening around the stadium. He hopes to build a winner on and off the field with the team.
"It's important to ask, are we building economic growth that everyone is benefitting from?" Moore said.
MARIJUANA: Why was it so important that equity play a part in what happens with the cannabis industry?
Social equity surrounded the conversation on marijuana in Maryland.
With cannabis expected to become a billion-dollar industry by 2025, Moore discussed his plan to first give out licenses to those who have been personally impacted by the war on drugs.
"You can't talk about the benefits of legalization without talking about the consequences of criminalization," said Moore. "We've seen how the war on drugs has had a disproportionate impact on communities of color and low-income communities."
RELATED: $10M+ marijuana sales reported in first weekend since recreational use becomes legal in Maryland
In less than 90 days, Moore claims that the state of Maryland has been able to create the national gold standard on how to rollout cannabis in a way that is beneficial, profitable and equitable.
Moore says Maryland is leading the charge on this issue.
NEW FBI HQ: What would it mean to the state to get the FBI HQ built in Maryland?
Moore says Maryland is the home of U.S. Cyber Command and is the technology hub of the East Coast, so it only makes sense the new FBI Headquarters is built in the state.
He says it is the largest building the federal government has pulled together since the Pentagon and CIA, which were both constructed in Northern Virginia.
Moore said his team argued that GSA guidelines, which help decide where these types of buildings are constructed, were categorically unfair.
Now, he says they have come back and adjusted their guidelines, which is now putting a heavier emphasis on things like cost. "Which should be a huge priority," Moore said. "When you consider that fact that it's taxpayer dollars that are going to be paying for this, so therefore, the taxpayers should get the best deal out of it."
He says Prince George's County already has transportation assets in place to support the new building.
"If you were to make the best argument about where the new HQ will have the largest generational impact on a community, the answer is simple. It is Prince George's County, Maryland," Moore said.
VIOLENCE: How should rising crime be addressed in the state?
One of the reasons Gov. Moore decided to run for office in the first place, he says, is the rise in violence he has seen in the community.
"Nobody should be fearful of the neighborhood they live in. Nobody should be fearful of the community that they call home. Everyone should feel safe in their own skin," he said.
Unfortunately, the governor says violence is not a new issue in the state, but his office has a plan.
He claims to be taking an all-of-the-above approach when it comes to dealing with both crime and public safety.
"And that includes things like making sure we put over $11 million into the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center, which in the state of Maryland is the governor's number one tool for intelligence collecting and sharing."
He says his administration is working to keep illegal guns out of neighborhoods and streets as well as out of the hand's of youth.
"Simply giving thoughts and prayers is no longer enough," Moore said.
ECONOMY, TRANSPORTATION, HOUSING: How can Maryland address the many challenges its residents face?
"When people say things are becoming more expensive, the truth is, it's because they are. This is real," Moore says.
He said that when he asked a Maryland resident a few weeks back if they could buy the home they grew up in, he only got a chuckle back.
"For so many Marylanders, the is answer is not no, but ABSOLUTELY not," says Moore.
He explained that the price of housing has far outstretched any type of benefits and gains the state has seen in terms of salary and salary increases. And that has had a disproportionate impact on Marylanders, particularly working families.
In addressing the problem of rising costs, Moore says we must first recognize that we can't do this alone, using his time running one of the largest poverty fighting organizations in the country as proof of his knowledge.
Moore said nonprofits are the backbone of our society and the solution to the problem.
"Government is not going to do this alone; we have to make sure we are working in partnership with our nonprofit organizations, the private sector and community organizations," said Moore. "Because I believe deeply in the idea that the ones closet to the challenge, are the the ones closet to the solutions. They are just hardly ever at the table."
When it comes to housing, Moore says three things need to be done.
One, he claims, is that Maryland needs more inventory, aka more affordable housing units. Then he says we need to make sure the inventory that already exists in the state is inhabitable. Lastly, he says more needs to be done to support residents already in their homes.
“Housing is the number one driver of long-term wealth. It is also the number one driver of poverty," claims Moore.
EDUCATION: Maryland has made Top 10 lists for best public school systems in the country.
Moore has two guiding principles that he hopes local jurisdictions and parents keep in mind when it comes to student's education:
"One is that I want my children to receive an education that prepares them for the world that they are going to inherit. The other is, I want my children to have an education that sees them," he explains.
As a father of two, Moore fervently believes in an education system that lets all children know they are loved and seen.
Artificial Intelligence: How can AI benefit Maryland?
The governor is excited about what AI has to offer.
In Maryland, Moore says some of the leading institutions are already on the forefront of this type of technology.
"I want Maryland to be THE leader in AI and understanding the impact and positive impacts it can have on society. But there still needs to be an understanding it needs guardrails of how its implemented, what it's doing, what its capacity is, and how it can benefit Maryland," says Moore.
MENSTRUAL PRODUCTS: How are you working to make period products more accessible?
While in the first legislative session, Gov. Moore says he worked to make period products more accessible across Maryland, with supplies being placed in state buildings and universities.
"We were very clear when we came on board that 'leave no one behind' meant everybody," he said.
He says part of the challenge his administration has had in making progress is the pollicization of unnecessary things.
"This is not about a political party or ideology, but this is truly about we are making sure all of our individuals, specifically our young girls, are seen and safe."
Moore says although he is proud of the progress his administration has made in this area, more needs to be done.
DIVERSITY & INCLUSION: Looking forward.
Moore touched on visa issues within the state of Maryland during the Town Hall.
"Maryland needs to do a better job and encourage the federal government to do a better job when it comes to visas and allowing people to come to our state to become apart of our growing economy and society," says Moore.
The governor adds that he is proud of the fact he has built the most diverse administration in the history of the state of Maryland.
He claims his administrations' ability to be welcoming is beneficial both morally and economically.
ENIVRONMENT: Maryland should take the lead.
Gov. Moore claims his administration has chosen to be very aggressive on this issue of the environment and clean energy.
"We don't need any more reminders of the fact that climate change is real," Moore said.
He says there are many economic benefits to going green.
His ultimate goal is to get to 100% clean energy by 2025.
He wants Maryland to lead when it comes to the environment.
Finally, Gov. Moore wrapped up the Town Hall at WUSA9 to say how happy and proud he is of what his administration has been able to do so far. He says he plans to continue to work hard to serve his residents.
"The future requires urgency and for Maryland to lead," exclaimed Moore.