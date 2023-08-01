Gov. Wes Moore discusses the future of Maryland with WUSA9 | Town Hall

Example video title will go here for this video

"You show me a community that does not have hope and you’re also showing a community that is living in violence,” said Moore.

What would it mean to the state to get the FBI HQ built in Maryland?

Why was it so important that equity play a part in what happens with the cannabis industry?

Questions were selected by a panel of journalists at random. Gov. Moore was not privy to the questions beforehand.

Stakeholders in the community arrived to ask the governor their burning questions regarding the future of Maryland and its residents. For many, it was the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that residents have been able to gather in a big way and the energy was palpable. Studio A was abuzz as residents mingled with one another ahead of the Town Hall.

For Moore, creating social equity is the most important mission he has ahead of him. He joined WUSA9 in studio for his first televised Town Hall to share more about that mission.

"Are we leading with compassion, are with leading with heart and love, and are we leading in a way she would be proud of?"

As a self-described "grandma's boy," Moore says when faced with tough choices in his new position, he looks at her picture and asks himself the following:

Every day, Moore gazes over his desk to see a photo of his late grandmother, Winell Thomas, filling out her mail-in ballot for her grandson. She died just five days before the election in which Moore not only became the first Black governor of Maryland, but also the youngest.

"It's important to ask, are we building economic growth that everyone is benefitting from?" Moore said.

In his last session, Moore claims his office allocated $400 million to go toward the work happening around the stadium. He hopes to build a winner on and off the field with the team.

Moore said he believes Prince George's should reap the economic benefit a new stadium would bring, adding that he supports public-private partnerships, but only if they also benefit the public.

He discussed how the county, which is majority African American, has done remarkably well considering the fact that often times it has been completely neglected when it comes to federal assets.

"I think people are seeing that a new life has almost been breathed into this franchise, which is long and storied – which we know its future should be in Prince George's County," Moore said.

After talking about how excited he is for new team ownership, he explained why he believes the new stadium should be built in Prince George's.

When asked about the future of the Washington Commanders, Gov. Moore was quick to exclaim, "You mean the Prince George's County Commanders!"

In less than 90 days, Moore claims that the state of Maryland has been able to create the national gold standard on how to rollout cannabis in a way that is beneficial, profitable and equitable.

"You can't talk about the benefits of legalization without talking about the consequences of criminalization," said Moore. "We've seen how the war on drugs has had a disproportionate impact on communities of color and low-income communities."

With cannabis expected to become a billion-dollar industry by 2025, Moore discussed his plan to first give out licenses to those who have been personally impacted by the war on drugs.

Why was it so important that equity play a part in what happens with the cannabis industry?

"If you were to make the best argument about where the new HQ will have the largest generational impact on a community, the answer is simple. It is Prince George's County, Maryland," Moore said.

He says Prince George's County already has transportation assets in place to support the new building.

Now, he says they have come back and adjusted their guidelines, which is now putting a heavier emphasis on things like cost. "Which should be a huge priority," Moore said. "When you consider that fact that it's taxpayer dollars that are going to be paying for this, so therefore, the taxpayers should get the best deal out of it."

Moore said his team argued that GSA guidelines, which help decide where these types of buildings are constructed, were categorically unfair.

He says it is the largest building the federal government has pulled together since the Pentagon and CIA, which were both constructed in Northern Virginia.

Moore says Maryland is the home of U.S. Cyber Command and is the technology hub of the East Coast, so it only makes sense the new FBI Headquarters is built in the state.

What would it mean to the state to get the FBI HQ built in Maryland?

He says his administration is working to keep illegal guns out of neighborhoods and streets as well as out of the hand's of youth.

"And that includes things like making sure we put over $11 million into the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center, which in the state of Maryland is the governor's number one tool for intelligence collecting and sharing."

He claims to be taking an all-of-the-above approach when it comes to dealing with both crime and public safety.

Unfortunately, the governor says violence is not a new issue in the state, but his office has a plan.

"Nobody should be fearful of the neighborhood they live in. Nobody should be fearful of the community that they call home. Everyone should feel safe in their own skin," he said.

One of the reasons Gov. Moore decided to run for office in the first place, he says, is the rise in violence he has seen in the community.

ECONOMY, TRANSPORTATION, HOUSING : How can Maryland address the many challenges its residents face?

"When people say things are becoming more expensive, the truth is, it's because they are. This is real," Moore says.

He said that when he asked a Maryland resident a few weeks back if they could buy the home they grew up in, he only got a chuckle back.

"For so many Marylanders, the is answer is not no, but ABSOLUTELY not," says Moore.

He explained that the price of housing has far outstretched any type of benefits and gains the state has seen in terms of salary and salary increases. And that has had a disproportionate impact on Marylanders, particularly working families.

In addressing the problem of rising costs, Moore says we must first recognize that we can't do this alone, using his time running one of the largest poverty fighting organizations in the country as proof of his knowledge.

Moore said nonprofits are the backbone of our society and the solution to the problem.

"Government is not going to do this alone; we have to make sure we are working in partnership with our nonprofit organizations, the private sector and community organizations," said Moore. "Because I believe deeply in the idea that the ones closet to the challenge, are the the ones closet to the solutions. They are just hardly ever at the table."

When it comes to housing, Moore says three things need to be done.

One, he claims, is that Maryland needs more inventory, aka more affordable housing units. Then he says we need to make sure the inventory that already exists in the state is inhabitable. Lastly, he says more needs to be done to support residents already in their homes.