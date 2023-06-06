'Nobody should have to justify their own humanity' | Gov. Moore signs executive order protecting gender-affirming health care

This order aims to provide LGBTQIA+ individuals access to safe and medically necessary care.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARYLAND, USA — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed an executive order Monday night protecting gender-affirming health care within the state, building on the administration's dedication to safeguarding the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community.

According to a press release from the governor's office, the executive order was signed during an LGBTQIA+ reception at the governor's house.

“In the state of Maryland, nobody should have to justify their own humanity,” Gov. Moore said. “This order is focused on ensuring Maryland is a safe place for gender-affirming care, especially as other states take misguided and hateful steps to make gender-affirming care cause for legal retribution. In Maryland, we are going to lead on this issue.”

Moore said the order will protect those seeking, receiving, or providing gender-affirming care in Maryland from those who may try to bring legal punishments from other states.

“In signing this executive order, this administration is saying to all LGBTQIA+ Marylanders: You deserve to be your authentic selves — during Pride month and every month,” Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller added. “You deserve to live safely, openly, and freely; and receive the gender-affirming care you need.”

There are more than 94,000 transgender or nonbinary residents in Maryland, according to Moore's office. This order aims to provide LGBTQIA+ individuals' access to safe and medically necessary care.

In addition to providing medically necessary care, the order protects access to gender-affirming care by ensuring no one who lawfully provides, assists, seeks, or obtains such treatment should be subject to any legal liability.

Moore declared March 31 as International Transgender Day of Visibility in Maryland earlier this year, marking him as the first governor in state history to formally commemorate the day. A few weeks later, he signed Senate Bill 460 and House Bill 283, The Trans Health Equity Act, which expands coverage for gender-affirming treatments for transgender Marylanders.