Maryland

Gov. Wes Moore signs POWER Act, quadrupling Maryland's offshore energy goal

The POWER Act would quadruple the State’s offshore wind energy goal to 8.5 GW by 2031.

BALTIMORE — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced Friday a partnership with a clean energy company to begin developing the state's first offshore wind advanced foundation component center at Tradepoint Atlantic in Baltimore County. 

Moore also signed the Promoting Offshore Wind Energy Resources (POWER) Act while making the announcement. The POWER Act would quadruple the State’s offshore wind energy goal to 8.5 GW by 2031. 

The state will be working with the clean energy company Ørsted and Riggs Distler, a leading union construction solutions firm. The advanced foundation component center will be used to create components to be used on wind turbines, such as boat landings, ladders, internal and exterior platforms, railings, grating, and other items for Ørsted’s offshore wind projects. 

Components will range in size from 12 to 150 tons and be as tall as 45 feet.

The 40-acre center will create more than 120 construction jobs and 20 professional staff jobs and expand the state's position as a hub for the American offshore wind industry.

“Because of the work happening today at Tradepoint Atlantic, Maryland is on track to become the offshore wind capital of America," said Maryland Governor Wes Moore. "It’s happening through this partnership with Ørsted, which is going to capture enough wind to power 300,000 homes, create 125 good-paying union jobs, and build a cleaner and greener world."

