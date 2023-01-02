Gov. Wes Moore proposes service year for high school graduates

The "Serve Act" will help graduates gain job skills and become mentors before college or careers, Moore said in his first State of the State address.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's new governor revealed a plan that would let high school graduates take a year off before college or starting their careers to serve their communities. Gov. Wes Moore says it will make Maryland the only state in the country offering the option.

Moore talked about the idea Wednesday in his first State of the State address. He said he will work with legislators to pass the proposed "Serve Act."

“The Serve Act will create a service year option," Moore said. "While our young people give back, they also lay the foundation for their future success through job training and mentorship programs, and create a lifelong habit of service to our state -- something we so desperately need."

The governor’s office has not released details of exactly what the Serve Act would look like. An aide to Moore said graduates would get some kind of compensation for their year of service.

"Whether they’re preparing our state for climate change, tutoring our students, or caring for the sick, young people should have the option to perform important service today and build a foundation for our shared future," Moore said "This is the first effort of its kind in the nation, and Maryland will lead the way.”

One of Moore’s first executive orders after being sworn in as governor was the creation of Maryland's Department of Service and Civic Innovation, with an $18 million budget and 18 state employees to run the agency promoting service and volunteerism in the state.

An existing state website to coordinate volunteerism says the state will “allocate resources to AmeriCorps programs." AmeriCorps is an existing national program founded during the Clinton administration that matches volunteers with service projects that earn them a modest stipend and tuition awards for future education.

"If we are going to execute on this vision, if we are going to make this state work again, we need people willing to serve," Moore said in his speech.